Project-75I: What is it, and how has it progressed since 1997?

Envisioned in 1997 to create a submarine fleet for the Indian Navy, Project-75 (India) has witnessed many ups and downs in meeting its ambitions. Here is everything you need to know about the initiative and the latest developments in the project.

What is Project-75 (India)?



Project-75 (India), also known as P-75(I) or Project-75, is a military acquisition initiative by the Ministry of Defence (MoD). The initiative aims to procure diesel-electric attack submarines for the Indian Navy to build India's naval strength and develop indigenous submarine-building capabilities.

The Indian Navy has nuclear power and diesel-electric submarines. Project-75 is focused only on diesel-electric attack submarines.

When did the initiative begin?

Project-75 was conceived in 1997 for the construction of two indigenous SSK Submarines known as Type 1500. The project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the decision-making body of the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

What is the purpose of the project?

Conventional diesel-electric submarines such as the Scorpene come with improved stealth features such as advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, long-range guided torpedoes, tube-launched anti-ship missiles, sonars and sensor suites.

However, as electrical batteries power them, they need to surface every 48 hours to be recharged.

Therefore, the MoD is now opening the bid for a Rs 43,000 crore project to build six submarines that can stay submerged for up to two weeks.

Who built the Scorpene submarines?



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL ), which comes under MoD, was contracted to build the submarines in collaboration with Thomson-CSF (TCSF), France, at an estimated cost of Rs. 700 crore.

The project was divided into two phases: Phase I and Phase II. In Phase I, some submarines were to be built at MDL under Project-75, while additional submarines would be constructed later using indigenous capabilities.

In April 2001, the collaboration with TCSF was dropped as the Indian Navy chose to pursue a newer submarine design, Scorpene. This design was offered with a provision of technology transfer (TOT) by another French naval firm Armaris (later DCNS, now Naval Group).

In 1999, the MoD also approved a plan to build 24 submarines over 30 years. However, due to financial constraints, only six submarines have been sanctioned to be operational by the mid-2030s, according to a report by SP's Naval Force.

Delays in operations

On September 6, 2005, the approval for the project and its cost was granted by the government. Contracts were signed between the Government of India, MDL, Naval Group (France), and MBDA for the construction, technology transfer, and supply of critical components.

The construction of the submarines commenced between December 2006 and July 2009. However, challenges related to technology absorption, delays in industrial infrastructure augmentation, and procurement of MDL-purchased materials (MPM) led to delays in project delivery.

The submarine project's cost also increased over time. From the initial price negotiations in October 2002 at Rs 12,609 crore, the cost increased to Rs 15,447 crore when the contract was finalised in October 2005.



According to project accounts submitted to the Lok Sabha in 2009-10, this increase was primarily due to escalations and exchange rate variations.

Excluding Indian shipyards

MDL was to build three while Hindustan Shipyard Ltd, which the MoD also acquired from the Ministry of Shipping, would build one submarine, and private sector shipyards L&T and Pipavav would compete to build two.

However, the navy was reluctant to hand the project to Indian shipyards as MDL was running 30 months late in delivering the first of six Scorpene submarines under Project-75.

"We are desperately short of submarines," an admiral had told Business Standard at the time. Moreover, an audit showed that only seven or eight out of 15 submarines were operational at any given time, and the requirement was at least 24.

Strategic partnership policy

The policy spells out guidelines for private Indian defence firms to better participate in the manufacturing of defence equipment, especially for manufacturing submarines, warships, fighter aircraft, helicopters, tanks, etc.

Foreign vendors selling India these platforms would be required to transfer technology to the designated Indian "strategic partner", which would manufacture the platform in India and support it through its service life.

The defence ministry has favoured a proposal to build four Project-75I submarines at Mazagon Dock, Mumbai (MDL), and the remaining two through the designated "strategic partner". With the finalisation of this policy, the vision to build all submarines in India could be fulfilled.

Two Scorpene submarines do test trials

In June 2017, the second Scorpene, Khanderi, was ready to set off for its maiden voyage. The first Scorpene, Kalvari, was at the time still to be readied for delivery later in the same year.

However, the trial team found at least 35 defects in the vessel , and it was not able to join the naval fleet.

The project cost had come to Rs 18,798 crore, surpassing Rs 15,447 crore when the contract was first finalised in October 2005.

Upgrading to AIP submarines

In 2021, Naval Group sought to upgrade the six Scorpenes that were still being constructed and improved with "air-independent propulsion" or AIP. This technology would allow the diesel-electric submarines to stay underwater for up to two weeks before being recharged. Diesel-electric submarines can manage 48 hours before needing to surface to be recharged. Moreover, masts and snorkels that protrude from the water make the submarine easily detectable by other vessels.

In June 2021, the defence ministry issued a tender to build six conventional submarines at about Rs 43,000 crore, making it India's largest acquisition project.

The indigenous construction would be equipped "with contemporary equipment, weapons, and sensors, including fuel cell-based AIP plant, advanced torpedoes, modern missiles and state-of-the-art countermeasure system," read the tender.

Shipyards gear up for bidding on

This latest initiative under Project-75 has received renewed international interest.

MDL has geared up to bid for the project by signing an agreement with German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) in June 2023.

The interest in India's submarine project is a positive sign for the Indian Navy's ambition to build its submarine fleet.