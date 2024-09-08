Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Protest in Imphal against drone attacks; security forces fire tear gas

Protest in Imphal against drone attacks; security forces fire tear gas

Thousands of people marched more than 3 km along the Tiddim Road and moved towards the high-security zone when the police stopped them

Manipur police
Drones were used again in Senjam Chirang, around 3 km away, the next day, injuring three persons. Photo: ANI Twitter
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 11:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse protesters who, after taking out a rally denouncing the recent drone attacks in Manipur, reached close to the Raj Bhavan and the CM's bungalow in Imphal on Sunday night.

Thousands of people marched more than 3 km along the Tiddim Road and moved towards the high-security zone when the police stopped them.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A contingent of state and central forces erected barricades on the road to prevent anyone from proceeding further. They also fired tear gas shells to disperse the protestors.

The spot is close to the police headquarters, the state secretariat and the BJP office.

The protesters sat on the road at Keisampat and raised slogans condemning the recent drone attacks by suspected militants and the inability of the authorities to arrest anyone involved in the incident.

They shouted slogans demanding removal of the state director general of police for allegedly failing to stop drone attacks.

More From This Section

Parsis made silent but immense contribution to India's development: Shah

Christian population of Goa declines to 25%, claims Governor Pillai

Live: Congress releases second list of nine candidates for Haryana polls

Declining bank credit may feature in Piyush Goyal's meet with exporters

Days after joining Cong, Bajrang Punia gets threat message; probe underway

The use of the remote-controlled small flying device as a weapon was first seen in Manipur on September 1 in Koutruk village in the Imphal West district. In the attack, in which guns were also used, two persons were killed and nine others injured.

Drones were used again in Senjam Chirang, around 3 km away, the next day, injuring three persons.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Massive Islamabad protests demand reversal of decision risking 11,000 jobs

Protests take a bite out of retail, F&B businesses ahead of Durga Puja

Over 1,000 killed during anti-govt protests in B'desh: Interim govt adviser

Nabanna Abhijan clashes: BJP calls for 12-hour Bengal bandh. Updates

Junior doctors call for Kolkata rally tomorrow, to skip Nabanna march

Topics :protestsManipur

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story