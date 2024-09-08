Protest in Imphal against drone attacks; security forces fire tear gas

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse protesters who, after taking out a rally denouncing the recent drone attacks in Manipur, reached close to the Raj Bhavan and the CM's bungalow in Imphal on Sunday night. Thousands of people marched more than 3 km along the Tiddim Road and moved towards the high-security zone when the police stopped them. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A contingent of state and central forces erected barricades on the road to prevent anyone from proceeding further. They also fired tear gas shells to disperse the protestors. The spot is close to the police headquarters, the state secretariat and the BJP office.

The protesters sat on the road at Keisampat and raised slogans condemning the recent drone attacks by suspected militants and the inability of the authorities to arrest anyone involved in the incident.

They shouted slogans demanding removal of the state director general of police for allegedly failing to stop drone attacks.

The use of the remote-controlled small flying device as a weapon was first seen in Manipur on September 1 in Koutruk village in the Imphal West district. In the attack, in which guns were also used, two persons were killed and nine others injured.

Drones were used again in Senjam Chirang, around 3 km away, the next day, injuring three persons.