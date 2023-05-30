#WATCH | Delhi: Security personnel stop & detain protesting wrestlers as they try to march towards the new Parliament from their site of protest at Jantar Mantar.
Wrestlers are trying to march towards the new Parliament as they want to hold a women's Maha Panchayat in front of… — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023
Meanwhile, the Opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress condemned the police action on the protesting grapplers.
"Arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people on the streets as the “coronation is over”, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it is "shameful our champions are treated in this manner".