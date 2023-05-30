India's top wrestlers, who were recently detained and removed from their protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, have announced that they will now immerse their medals into the river Ganga and then go on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik announced on Twitter that the grapplers will travel to Haridwar and immerse the medals in River Ganga at 6 pm even though "their lives would have no meaning" after losing the medals.