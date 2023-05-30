Home / India News / Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

We don't need these medals anymore because this system does its own propaganda by hanging them around our necks, wrestler Sakshi Malik said

BS Web Team New Delhi
Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's top wrestlers, who were recently detained and removed from their protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, have announced that they will now immerse their medals into the river Ganga and then go on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate.

Wrestler Sakshi Malik announced on Twitter that the grapplers will travel to Haridwar and immerse the medals in River Ganga at 6 pm even though "their lives would have no meaning" after losing the medals.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress condemned the police action on the protesting grapplers.

"Arrogant king is crushing the voice of the people on the streets as the “coronation is over”, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it is "shameful our champions are treated in this manner".

Also Read

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Who is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the WFI chief in the eye of the storm?

PT Usha calls wrestlers' protest indiscipline, who said what so far!

SC issues notice on wrestlers' plea against WFI chief: Here're the details

India's monsoon rains advance after stalling for the past 11 days

Misfiring of BrahMos missile into Pak cost India Rs 24 cr: Centre tells HC

Hindus to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 today, here's all you need to know

4,433 kg of poppy straw worth Rs 1 cr seized from truck in Gujarat

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

Topics :Bajrang PuniaWoman wrestlerProtestSakshi Malik

First Published: May 30 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story