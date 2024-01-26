R-Day parade: 1500 dancers performed folk dances at Kartavya Path

As part of the Republic Day 2024 celebrations, Kartavya Path in Delhi came alive with a spectacular showcase of cultural performances.

A group consisting of 1500 dancers delivered a powerful message of unity in diversity through their mesmerizing acts.

The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states of the country. 120 dancers have also donned masks related to various tribal and folk performing arts and 120 dancers are performing dances with traditional umbrellas and other artistic objects from Gujarat, Manipur, Kerala and Maharashtra.

The cultural extravaganza at Kartavya Path highlighted the diversity and vibrancy of India's cultural tapestry, captivating the audience with a fusion of artistic expressions from across the country.

India is celebrating the country's 75th Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti were the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that was graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marched down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women's power).

President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day this morning by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.