Raghav Chadha's baraat arrives in a boat, CM Kejriwal spotted wearing safa

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 6:04 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities began in magnificent style in Udaipur. The groom and baraatis have reached Leela Palace. They received a warm welcome from Parineeti's family.

In the viral videos, Raghav was seen being joined by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and several other politicians.

The baraat had started from the Taj Lake Palace in their boats. Many guests have reached to attend the wedding ceremony.

From Sania Mirza, and Harbhajan Singh, to several politicians including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aaditya Thackeray are also among the attendees. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh also arrived to attend the special day of the couple.

Parineeti and Raghav held a 90s-themed sangeet ceremony. Punjabi singer Navraj Hans shared pictures of the couple from Saturday night's event on his Instagram handle. In the pictures, Parineeti was seen wearing a shimmery lehenga with a matching ethnic jacket for the event, while Raghav was seen in a dark suit.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones. The star-studded engagement ceremony was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

She also has 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' alongwith Akshay Kumar in her kitty.

Topics :Raghav ChadhaArvind KejriwalParineeti Chopra

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

