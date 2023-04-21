Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi interacts with UPSC, SSC aspirants in Mukherjee Nagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in the Mukherjee Nagar area here

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with students preparing for the Union Public Service Commission and the Staff Selection Commission examinations in the Mukherjee Nagar area here.

Gandhi's meeting with the students came on a day a court in Gujarat's Surat rejected his application for a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

In Mukherjee Nagar, Gandhi was seen seated on a chair on the roadside with the students as he asked them about their expectations and experiences.

Earlier this week, Gandhi visited the Jama Masjid area in old Delhi and the Bengali Market and treated himself to the popular dishes of these areas.

Gandhi visited a famous 'sharbat' vendor in the Jama Masjid area and other eateries. He also treated himself to fruits and had a taste of 'golgappas' at Nathu Sweets at the Bengali Market.

