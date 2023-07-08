Home / India News / Rain-related mishaps: Karnataka minister warns officials against laxity

Rain-related mishaps: Karnataka minister warns officials against laxity

Discussions were held with district administration officials on the steps taken to manage the disasters occurring due to the incessant rains in the district

Press Trust of India Mangaluru
Pedestrians during monsoon rain.

Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 11:31 AM IST
Officials dealing with rain-related calamities will be directly responsible for any lapses on their part in taking precautionary measures in affected areas, Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said.

Strict action will be taken against the officials in case of shortcomings while dealing with the situation, the minister told a meeting held at the command control room of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Friday night.

Discussions were held with district administration officials on the steps taken to manage the disasters occurring due to the incessant rains in the district.

Gundu Rao said sufficient steps should be taken to prevent mishaps in low-lying areas, river shores and places near ponds. Fishermen should be given necessary instructions not to venture into the sea.

He directed that officials remain in the control station and take disaster management actions without fail. Nodal officers are to be deputed in areas prone to disaster during the monsoon.

Holidays should be declared to schools and colleges after reviewing the situation on a daily basis, the minister added.

Harish Kumar MLC, DK deputy commissioner Mullai Mugilan, city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, MCC commissioner C L Anand, zilla panchayat CEO Dr K Anand and SP C B Ryshyanth took part in the meeting.

Topics :KarnatakaRainfallheavy rainsDisaster

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

