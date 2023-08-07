Home / India News / Rajya Sabha passes Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill

Rajya Sabha passes Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill

Parliament on Monday approved a bill that allows the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Parliament on Monday approved a bill that allows the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institution, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage or appointment to a government job.

The Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, piloted by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, was cleared in the Rajya Sabha by voice vote. The Lok Sabha passed the bill on August 1.

The legislation will also help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration.

It will facilitate the insertion of provisions for digital registration and electronic delivery of certificates of births and deaths, and create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which would help in updating other databases resulting in efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits.

The legislation will provide for use of the birth certificate as a single document to prove the date and place of birth of a person born on or after the date of commencement of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023, for admission to educational institutes, issuance of driving licence, preparation of voter list, marriage registration, appointment to a post in central or state government or a local body or public sector undertaking or in any statutory or autonomous body under the centre or state.

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

