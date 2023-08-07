CM Soren inaugurates, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 292 cr in Bokaro

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation of projects worth Rs 292.53 crore in Bokaro district.

Addressing a public gathering at Taranari in Chandrapura block of Bokaro district he announced that a medical college would soon come up in Bokaro district in the name of former Education minister Jagarnath Mahto.

The CM inaugurated 37 projects worth Rs 18.14 crore, laid foundation of 25 projects worth Rs 274.39 crore and distributed assets worth Rs 116.90 crore among 11,186 beneficiaries on the occasion.

The upcoming medical college in Bokaro will be a tribute to the former minister, who died at a hospital in Chennai on April 6 this year, a JMM leader said.

The CM also announced that a residential school would be started in Bokaro's Nawadih on line of Netarhat residential school and a degree college would also be built there. "The process in this regard has been initiated," he said.

Attacking at BJP, Soren said that the opposition has been trying to topple his government ever since it was formed.

" Every day, they (BJP) conspire to destabilise my government. They continue to make effort of not allowing the government to work through the constitutional institutions," Soren said.

Taking a dig over price rise, the CM said that the BJP government at the Centre has imposed tax on everything. "They even imposed tax on milk and curd. Inflation is skyrocketing. They do not want to end the difference between rich and poor, but want to end the poor," Soren said.

Speaking on drought-like situation prevailing in the state, Soren said that there has not been rain as expected so far. There may be a possibility of drought once again. "The government is monitoring the situation and would soon take a concrete decision in the interest of farmers," he said.