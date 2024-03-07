Ramadan 2024: WHO issues guidelines for good health during the holy month

Ramadan is considered the holiest month by the Muslim community, and it is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is dedicated to reflection, spirituality, peace and worship by the followers of Islam. During this month, the Muslims observe a fast for the whole day and break it after sunset. They have their meal twice a day, one is pre-dawn, known as Suhur, and the other one is post-sunset, known as Iftar. This is one of the most awaited times for Muslims across the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) issues guidelines every year for the observers to maintain good health during Ramadan month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

WHO guidelines Balanced diet WHO has advised everyone to consume a balanced diet and avoid fried and oily food before or after breaking the fast. We should ensure that we consume a nutritious diet that can nourish the body. It is mandatory to take an adequate amount of water post-fasting. Limit salt intake Stay mindful when it comes to consuming salt intake, as we are doing with our food. You can add flavours to the food with various herbs. The goodness of natural herbs can further nourish the body. Exercising



ALSO READ: Five tips and tricks of self care during holy month of Ramadan 2024 It is important to keep exercising throughout Ramadan, it will enable digestion and movement and keep the body fit and healthy.

Tobacco and vaping

The people observing the fast should refrain from tobacco consumption and vaping to keep the body healthy.

Baking or steaming

Consuming fried food can harm one’s health and people have the option to choose other ways of cooking such as through steaming and baking. This will retain the nutrition as well as make the diet healthy for consumption before or after fasting.

These are general guidelines. It is important to consult your doctor or a registered dietitian for personalised advice which are made to your specific health requirements and circumstances. Following these recommendations and listening to your body, you can have a healthy and fulfilling Ramadan experience.