Karnataka orders probe against Ranya Rao's father in gold smuggling case

The Karnataka government has ordered an investigation into the role of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao in the alleged gold smuggling case involving his stepdaughter and actress Ranya Rao. The government has appointed Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta to probe his role in the case.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office confirmed that Gaurav Gupta's appointment order was issued Monday night, reported news agency PTI.

Ramachandra Rao is presently serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

What is the case against Ranya Rao?

The case pertains to the seizing of gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport from Ranya Rao, who came under the radar of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) due to her frequent trips to Dubai. Following the recovery, searches were conducted at her residence and officials seized gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore along with Rs 2.67 crore in cash.

When Rao was presented in the special court, she alleged being verbally abused by the DRI officials during her interrogation. To this, the DRI said its officials just asked what was relevant to the case and proposed to produce CCTV evidence. On Monday, the Economic Offences Court in Bengaluru sent the Kannada actress to judicial custody till March 24. Ranya was produced before the bench of Vishwanath C Gowdar at the special court after three days of being in DRI's custody.