'Nearly 5,000 homes surveyed amid water contamination crisis in Indore'

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura has sparked widespread criticism after it claimed several lives and affected many families

Representative Image: Several residents have said they do not trust the tanker water supplied by the municipal corporation. (Photo: AdobeStock)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Amid chaos over water contamination in Indore, District Collector Shivam Verma said that nearly 5,000 houses have been surveyed and chlorine dosing has been completed in all borewells following the water contamination crisis in the Bhagirathpura area.

Speaking to ANI, he said 149 people remain hospitalised.

"We started the ring survey, and we have completed the survey of approximately 5,000 houses. Of the 65 people in whom symptoms were found, we have sent 15 to the hospital. Currently, 149 people are hospitalised, and 205 have recovered and returned home," Verma said.

"A survey team has also arrived. They have shared some information. We have completed chlorine dosing for all our borewells. Some samples have also been taken. After the sample reports come in, we will take action accordingly," he added.

 

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura has sparked widespread criticism after it claimed several lives and affected many families.

Earlier, Indore mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav announced that a water supply survey would be conducted across the city over the next seven days and that complaints related to leaks would be resolved within 48 hours.

Speaking to ANI, Bhargav said, "The team is continuously working in Bhagirathpura to ensure that people receive clean water regularly. The entire staff and team of the Indore Municipal Corporation are working among the people. Any complaints or requests are being addressed immediately."

He further said, "Under the direction of the Chief Minister, a survey regarding water supply will be conducted throughout Indore over the next seven days. Any complaints or information about leaks will be addressed within 48 hours."

Notably, several residents have said they do not trust the tanker water supplied by the municipal corporation and are hesitant to use it for drinking. Many residents are instead purchasing packaged drinking water and water cans from the market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

