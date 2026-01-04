Sunday, January 04, 2026 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air quality in Delhi improves slightly, but cold wave, fog continue

New Delhi: A commuter rides a two-wheeler on the Kartavya Path in the backdrop of the India Gate shrouded in smog. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Jan 04 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Delhi’s air quality improved on Sunday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 248, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, residents continue to face biting cold and chilly mornings, which are reducing visibility and causing disruptions in travel services.

AQI readings across Delhi monitoring stations

Several key monitoring stations reported AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ range:

Anand Vihar: 350  Rohini: 361  Chandni Chowk: 355  Mundka: 329  RK Puram: 322  ITO: 309

Air quality was comparatively better at NSIT Dwarka and IGI Airport, both recording 177, placing them in the ‘moderate’ category.

 

By 4 pm on Saturday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 267. The Air Quality Early Warning System predicts AQI will remain in the ‘very poor’ category from Sunday through January 6, with similar forecasts for the following six days.

What is driving air pollution levels in Delhi

A 2025 study revealed that 65 per cent of Delhi’s air pollution comes from outside the city, mainly other NCR districts, while local sources account for 35 per cent.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air noted that winter-period transboundary pollution outweighs local emissions, reported PTI. Among local sources, vehicular emissions contribute nearly half of Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution, exceeding industry, construction and other combustion sources. Encouragingly, stubble burning’s contribution fell by 10.6 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024.

Delhi weather forecast amid cold wave and dense fog

Delhi continues to reel under a cold wave and dense fog conditions, affecting daily life and travel. The sky is expected to remain mainly clear, with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated areas during morning hours. Temperatures will hover between 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in the morning and 17 to 19 degrees Celsius during the day, and the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the city.

 
 
 

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

