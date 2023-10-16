'Rapes, murders & cannibalism': A timeline of Nithari serial killings

The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted the prime accused in Nithari killings , Surinder Koli, in 12 cases in which a trial court handed him death penalty.

Moninder Singh Pandher, the co-accused in the case, has also been acquitted in two cases.

Officials said Surinder Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher, who were awarded death sentences on the charges of rape and murder, have been acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The death sentences of both Koli and Pandher stand cancelled after the big high court verdict.

Here's a complete timeline of the gruesome case that rocked the nation:

December 29, 2006

Nithari Killings came to light with the discovery of eight skeletal remains of children from the drain of a house in Nithari, Noida. Two suspects — owner of the house, Moninder Singh Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli were arrested.

December 30, 2006

More skeletons tumble out of the drainage.

December 31, 2006

Two beat constables were suspended as political pressure started building up.

January 05, 2007

Accused Pandher and Koli were taken to Gandhinagar for an extensive narco-analysis Test by Uttar Pradesh police.

January 10, 2007

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over investigations in the case.

January 11, 2007

First CBI team visited Nithari to initiate Probe in the case. Thirty more bones were found near Pandher's house. CBI then quizzed Pandher and Koli.

January 13, 2007

Around 30 officers, mainly CBI sleuths and forensic experts, found more human remains from two drains. Over the next few days, more skulls were recovered from the drains.

January 20, 2007

The Uttar Pradesh government filed a report to the National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC).

January 25, 2007

A group of lawyers and bystanders attacked Pandher and Koli when they were taken to a court in Ghaziabad, next to Noida.

January 27, 2007

The investigating agencies ruled out the possibility of organ trade as the motive for the killings.

February 8, 2007

Special CBI court sent Pandher and Koli to 14 days of CBI custody.

March 1, 2007

Koli recorded his confessional statement in a Delhi court.

March 22, 2007

The CBI gave a clean chit to Pandher but indicted Koli as a cannibal, charging him with rape of 20-year-old Payal.

CBI joint director Arun Kumar said Koli cooked the breast of the first woman he murdered and ate it. He ate the arm of the second woman the liver of his third victim, said Arun Kumar, adding that Pandher was not in the house at the time of the killings.

April 10, 2007

The CBI filed a second charge sheet in the killing of 20-year-old Pinki Sarkar. Koli was charged with abduction, rape and murder. Meanwhile, Pandher was spared once again.

May 11, 2007

A CBI court asked the agency to take a fresh look at Pandher's role. Till now, the CBI has filed 16 charge sheets, and the court has framed charges of rape and murder against Pandher in six cases.

February 13, 2009

Koli was convicted and sentenced to death by a special CBI court for the rape and murder of 14-year-old Rimpa Haldar, one of the several victims of the alleged grisly killings in Nithari in 2007.

September, 2009

Pandher and Koli were sentenced to death by the trial court. The Allahabad High Court acquitted Pandher of the crime, but confirmed Koli's death sentence.

January 7, 2010

The Supreme Court stayed the death sentence of Surinder Koli, prime accused in the Nithari serial killings case and domestic help of businessmen Moninder Singh Pandher.

May 4, 2010

Koli was found guilty of the murder of Arti Prasad, 7, and handed a second death sentence on May 12.

September 28, 2010

Koli was handed a third death penalty, this time for murdering eight-year-old Rachna Lal, daughter of labourer Pappu Lal.

December 22, 2010

Koli was handed a fourth death sentence.

February 15, 2011

The Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of Surender Koli.

December 24, 2012

Koli was found guilty of the June 4, 2005 murder of Chhoti Kavita, 5, and given a fifth death sentence.

September 3, 2014

Court issued a death warrant against Koli in the Nithari case.

July 22, 2017

CBI court convicts Mohinder Pandher, Surinder Koli in Pinky case.

July 24, 2017

Pandher, Koli sentenced to death for serial rape and murder.

