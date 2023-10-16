Home / India News / SC seeks reply of Chanda Kochhar, husband on CBI's plea in loan fraud case

SC seeks reply of Chanda Kochhar, husband on CBI's plea in loan fraud case

The CBI arrested the Kochhars on December 23, 2022 in connection with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chanda Kochhar

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response of former ICICI Bank CEO-cum-MD Chanda Kochhar and her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar on a plea of the CBI challenging the interim bail granted to them by the Bombay High Court in a loan fraud case.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi issued notice on the plea of the CBI and sought the response of the couple in three weeks.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the CBI, said the high court proceeded on a wrong presumption that offence is punishable with maximum of seven years imprisonment without considering section 409 of IPC (criminal breach of trust by public servant) which entails sentence from 10 years to life imprisonment.

The bench asked Raju how section 409 of the IPC come into play when it was a private bank. Raju replied that the bank may be private but it involves public money.

The bench said it is issuing notice and seeking their reply in three weeks.

On January 9, the high court pulled up the CBI for arresting the couple in a "casual and mechanical" manner and "clearly without application of mind" in the loan fraud case and granted them interim bail.

The CBI arrested the Kochhars on December 23, 2022 in connection with the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case.

Also Read

Credit extended to Videocon caused loss of Rs 1,000 cr to ICICI Bank

Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat, MF accounts of Videocon's Dhoot

Bombay High Court rejects Chanda Kochhar plea for retirement benefits

Dhoot told Kochhar's husband she would 'land up sharing room with Indrani'

SC seeks Videocon group founder Venugopal Dhoot's response on CBI plea

EAM Jaishankar meets Vietnam FM Son, discusses cooperation in key sectors

NewsClick row: Founder, HR head move SC against arrest in UAPA case

Plea challenging designation of lawyers as senior advocates dismissed by SC

Telangana: BRS manifesto promises free insurance, subsidised cylinders

SC refers to 5-judge bench pleas challenging electoral bond scheme

Topics :Chanda Kochharicici videocon loan caseBank loan fraudSupreme Court

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story