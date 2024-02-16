Ratha Saptami 2024: History, importance, rituals, and puja timings

February 16, 2024, Ratha Saptami is an auspicious Hindu celebration devoted to Surya, the Sun God. This widely celebrated festival celebrates the beginning of spring and holds profound importance in Hindu culture.

The name "Ratha Saptami" means "Seventh Day of the Chariot." Legend says that Lord Surya rides a radiant chariot drawn by seven horses, addressing the seven shades of the rainbow and the days of the week. On this day, it's believed that Surya started his journey across the sky, carrying light and warmth to the world.

Ratha Saptami: History and Importance

Legend says that on this day, Lord Surya rose up out of a water pot held by Lord Vishnu, denoting the start of light and life on the planet. As a result, Ratha Saptami celebrates the sun's arrival and its life-giving energy.

The sun is worshipped as the wellspring of health, prosperity, and knowledge. Seeing this celebration is believed to bring blessings for human well-being, achievement, and a plentiful harvest.

Ratha Saptami 2024: Puja timings • Saptami Tithi started- 10:12 am on Feb 15, 2024 • Shubh Muhurat of bath on Ratha Saptami - 5:17 am to 6:59 am • Civil Dawn - 6:35 am

• Observational Sunrise time - 6:59 am

• Saptami Tithi conclusion- 8:54 am on Feb 16, 2024.