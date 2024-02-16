Home / India News / Ratha Saptami 2024: History, importance, rituals, and puja timings

Ratha Saptami, also known as Magha Saptami, is celebrated on Feb 16. Because it is Lord Surya's birthday, it is a significant day. Devotees celebrate with fasting to respect him

Ratha Saptam. (PTI Photo)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:12 PM IST
February 16, 2024, Ratha Saptami is an auspicious Hindu celebration devoted to Surya, the Sun God. This widely celebrated festival celebrates the beginning of spring and holds profound importance in Hindu culture. 
The name "Ratha Saptami" means "Seventh Day of the Chariot." Legend says that Lord Surya rides a radiant chariot drawn by seven horses, addressing the seven shades of the rainbow and the days of the week. On this day, it's believed that Surya started his journey across the sky, carrying light and warmth to the world.

Ratha Saptami: History and Importance

Legend says that on this day, Lord Surya rose up out of a water pot held by Lord Vishnu, denoting the start of light and life on the planet. As a result, Ratha Saptami celebrates the sun's arrival and its life-giving energy. 
The sun is worshipped as the wellspring of health, prosperity, and knowledge. Seeing this celebration is believed to bring blessings for human well-being, achievement, and a plentiful harvest.

Ratha Saptami 2024: Puja timings
Saptami Tithi started- 10:12 am on Feb 15, 2024
Shubh Muhurat of bath on Ratha Saptami - 5:17 am to 6:59 am
Civil Dawn - 6:35 am

Observational Sunrise time - 6:59 am
Saptami Tithi conclusion- 8:54 am on Feb 16, 2024.

Ratha Saptami: Rituals 
Ratha Saptami rituals start with a morning bath which is embraced during the exceptional muhurat of Arunodaya which goes on for four ghatis or 90 minutes. It commonly happens 24 minutes before dawn. Cleaning up before dawn during the Arunodaya time frame helps one keep illnesses under control.
After taking bath, one must pray to Lord Surya during dawn by offering arghya to him. Arghyadaan is finished by offering water to lord Surya from a little kalash with folded hands in Namaskar Mudra while confronting lord Sun in a standing position. Light a diya with only ghee. Other puja samagri incorporates kapur, dhup, and red flowers.


First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

