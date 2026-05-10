RBI employee protest over new promotion policy to continue this week

The Reserve Bank of India Officers’ Association will hold protests this week at various central bank office premises across the country against the new promotion policy that came into effect last week, according to a note from the staff union.

On Friday, protests were held at several RBI offices across the country, including Mumbai, Jaipur and Hyderabad, over the issue.

Employee associations from different regional offices of the RBI have submitted memoranda to the heads of their respective regions for forwarding their demands to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

In a letter to the RBI governor last week, the officers’ association said it was disappointed that the bank had decided to proceed with the revised promotion policy without adequately considering the serious concerns and objections raised by the association. One of the concerns flagged by the association is delayed promotion leading to stagnation.