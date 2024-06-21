Home / India News / Reasi bus accident: J-K admin suspends DSP for 'dereliction' of duty

Reasi bus accident: J-K admin suspends DSP for 'dereliction' of duty

As many as 22 people were killed and 64 injured in the incident that took place in the Akhnoor area here on May 30

Pilgrims were on their way to a cave temple in Shiv Khori in Reasi district of J&K on Sunday, when the bus they were travelling in was ambushed by gunmen Photo: PTI
Pilgrims were on their way to a cave temple in Shiv Khori in Reasi district of J&K on Sunday, when the bus they were travelling in was ambushed by gunmen Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 7:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday suspended a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of the traffic wing for alleged dereliction of duty related to a major accident here last month.

As many as 22 people were killed and 64 injured in the incident that took place in the Akhnoor area here on May 30.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The administration had on May 31 suspended six transport department officials for alleged negligence in duty in connection with the accident.

"In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, Satish Kumar, DSP, Traffic Rural, Jammu, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," said Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary of Home Department, in an order issued tonight.

During the suspension period, the officer will remain attached to the police headquarters, the order said.

The accident had occurred when a bus carrying 86 devotees from Haryana's Kurukshetra to the Shiv Khori shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district skidded off the Jammu-Poonch highway and plunged into a 150-foot gorge.

The driver lost control of the vehicle while navigating a blind curve at Tungi Morh in the Chowki Chora area.

Also Read

Haryana school bus accident: 'Parents had snatched keys from drunk driver'

NIA to investigate Reasi bus terror attack, to probe larger conspiracy

Tragedy in Darjeeling as trains collide, lack of Kavach raises questions

Fresh encounter in J-K, 4 terrorists hiding in upper Doda: Police. Updates

AIIMS Delhi notifies WhatsApp number to alert hospital admin about touts

NET paper leak failure of NTA, govt to form panel to bring reforms: Pradhan

India protests Khalistani extremists holding citizens court in Vancouver

Manipur: ITLF to stage demonstrations on June 24 for separate UT

India, Cambodia discuss investment treaty, UPI collab: Commerce ministry

Heatwave abates in north India under influence of western disturbances

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir governmentTerrorsimterrorist attacks

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story