Rectification of 4,777 black spots to reduce road accidents: Gadkari

A total of 13,795 black spots have been identified on the National Highways (NHs), out of which short-term rectification measures have been completed on 9,525 such spots and permanent rectification has been completed on 4,777 black spots, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said certain locations on NHs are identified as black spots based on the occurrence of a certain number of accidents involving fatalities and grievous injuries.

"Government has taken steps for immediate short-term measures on such black spots like road markings, signages, crash barriers, road studs, delineators, closure of unauthorized median openings, traffic calming measures, etc. Long-term measures like improvement of road geometrics, junction improvements, spot widening of carriageway, construction of underpasses/overpasses, etc," Gadkari said.

Replying to a separate question, he said about 1,01,900 km of National Highways (NHs) have been constructed/developed from April 2014 to December 2024. "Average annual construction of NHs has increased by about 130 per cent during the period 2014-2024 as compared to 2004-2014," the minister said.

Responding to a separate question on Bharatmala Pariyojana, Gadkari said no separate allocation is made to the executing agencies under Bharatmala Pariyojana. Bharatmala Pariyojana was approved by the government of India in 2017 covering a length of 34,800 km across the country.

As of December 12, 2024, projects covering a total length of 26,425 km have been awarded and 19,201 km has been constructed including expressways. The estimated timeline for completion of projects under the Bharatmala Pariyojana is FY 2027-28.