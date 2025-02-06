Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Bangladeshi protesters storm and destroy residence of former PM Sheikh Hasina
LiveNew Update

Latest LIVE: Bangladeshi protesters storm and destroy residence of former PM Sheikh Hasina

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sheikh Hasina
Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh took out their anger at exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh took out their anger at exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by destroying a family home that came to symbolise the country's independence and now, they say, the authoritarianism they believe she led. The attack was sparked by a speech Hasina planned to give to supporters from exile in neighboring India, where she fled last year during a deadly student-led uprising against her 15-year rule. Critics had accused her of suppressing dissent. The house in the capital, Dhaka, had been home to Hasina's late father and Bangladesh's independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who declared the country's formal break from Pakistan there in 1971. He was assassinated there in 1975. Hasina later turned the home into a museum.  Pam Bondi was sworn in Wednesday as attorney general, taking charge of the Justice Department as it braces for upheaval with President Donald Trump aiming to exert his will over an agency that has long provoked his ire. The ceremony took place in the Oval Office and it was the first time that the Republican president had participated in a second-term swearing-in of a Cabinet member. It was further evidence of Trump's intense personal interest in the operations of the department that investigated him during his first term and then brought two since-abandoned indictments after he left office in 2021. Bondi is expected to radically reshape the department, which in recent days has seen the firing of career prosecutors and FBI officials as well as the undoing of the massive prosecution into the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot with Trump's sweeping day one pardons.  Mumbai Police conducted identification parade for Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, at Arthur Road Jail , officials said.  According to officials, Shehzad, who allegedly entered Saif's residence with the intent to commit theft, was identified by witnesses present during the incident. The police said they have strong evidence linking him to the crime, including CCTV footage and a positive facial recognition test. Last month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered his home intending to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment. 

Key Events

8:05 AM

Mumbai police conduct identification parade for accused in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

8:04 AM

Pam Bondi sworn in as US attorney general as DOJ braces for major shakeup

8:03 AM

Bangladeshi protesters storm and destroy residence of former PM Sheikh Hasina

9:30 AM

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

