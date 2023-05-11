Reducing regulatory intervention in system a priority: DCGI Raghuvanshi

Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi on Thursday said bringing down regulatory intervention in the system and making it more simpler is a top priority for the organisation.

The DCGI is the apex authority in the country responsible for approval of licences of specified categories of drugs such as blood and blood products, intravenous fluids, vaccine and serum. It functions under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Ministry of Health.

Delivering a lecture at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here on the occasion of National Technology Day, he said there are currently many licences and interventions present in the system with a scope of making it much more simpler.

"...our (DCGI) current priorities for a couple of years, the first being, (we) want to reduce the regulatory intervention in the system. There are lot of licences and interventions. There is a scope of making it much more simpler. That is one area, where I have to work," he said.

Another priority area is to improve the subject experts committee where organisations like IICT can help in terms of bringing in new experts into the domain, he said.

Raghuvanshi, who was appointed to the top post in February this year, felt that regulation should be made more research centric.

Another priority area is to constantly keep increasing the footprint in digital space, he added.