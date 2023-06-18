Registration of migrant workers, vendors, hawkers mandatory in Hamirpur

The registration of migrant workers, street vendors, hawkers and other outsiders temporarily living in different areas of this Himachal Pradesh district has been made mandatory to maintain law and order, an official said on Sunday.

Issuing an order in this regard, the District Magistrate (DM) Hemraj Bairwa said a large number of labourers, street vendors and hawkers and other people from outside states come to work in the district and they often live in rented houses or at various construction sites.

The orders have been issued to prevent any kind of untoward incidents in the district and to maintain law and order, he said adding that police often find it difficult to investigate cases involving outsiders as their details are not available and therefore registration is important.

The DM has also ordered all the contractors and businessmen to get all their workers registered at their nearest police station.

The locals have also been instructed to ensure the identity and registration of the tenants before renting out their houses to outsiders, he added.

He warned that action can be taken under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against outsiders, their contractors or shop owners and landlords who violate the orders and appealed for cooperation from all the residents.