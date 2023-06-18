Home / India News / Registration of migrant workers, vendors, hawkers mandatory in Hamirpur

Registration of migrant workers, vendors, hawkers mandatory in Hamirpur

The registration of migrant workers, street vendors, hawkers and other outsiders temporarily living in different areas of Himachal Pradesh has been made mandatory to maintain law and order

Press Trust of India Hamirpur (HP)
Registration of migrant workers, vendors, hawkers mandatory in Hamirpur

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 8:22 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The registration of migrant workers, street vendors, hawkers and other outsiders temporarily living in different areas of this Himachal Pradesh district has been made mandatory to maintain law and order, an official said on Sunday.

Issuing an order in this regard, the District Magistrate (DM) Hemraj Bairwa said a large number of labourers, street vendors and hawkers and other people from outside states come to work in the district and they often live in rented houses or at various construction sites.

The orders have been issued to prevent any kind of untoward incidents in the district and to maintain law and order, he said adding that police often find it difficult to investigate cases involving outsiders as their details are not available and therefore registration is important.

The DM has also ordered all the contractors and businessmen to get all their workers registered at their nearest police station.

The locals have also been instructed to ensure the identity and registration of the tenants before renting out their houses to outsiders, he added.

He warned that action can be taken under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code against outsiders, their contractors or shop owners and landlords who violate the orders and appealed for cooperation from all the residents.

Also Read

Sports facilities to be expanded at SAI's National Centre of Excellence

Govt to introduce new tech courses in educational institutions: Himachal CM

South Indian women outnumber men in availing of loan for street vendors

What happened when in power? BJP questions Cong's sudden interest in OPS

BJP appoints MLA Rajeev Bindal as party chief in Himachal Pradesh

Scorching heatwave continues in Bihar; death toll mounts to over 40

Heatwave death toll rises to 54 in UP's Ballia, doctors to take stock

Cyclone Biparjoy: Coast Guard deploys ships, aircraft to assess damage

Babita refutes claims of Malik and Satyawart, calls them Cong puppets

Normalcy restored in Uttarakhand's Purola after 2 caught kidnapping a minor

Topics :Himachal PradeshHimachal pradesh governmentmigrant workersStreet vendorsLaw and order

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story