Home / India News / Removal of secular, socialist from Constitution shows BJP's biased mindset

Removal of secular, socialist from Constitution shows BJP's biased mindset

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the words "secular" and "socialist" were missing from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The NCP on Wednesday charged that the alleged deletion of words "socialist" and "secular" from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution presented to MPs on the opening day of the new Parliament building showed the "biased mindset" of the ruling BJP.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the words "secular" and "socialist" were missing from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers. However, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble of the Constitution and that these words were added later to it after constitutional amendments.

In a statement, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party's spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "The BJP government says that this printed text was the original Preamble. If BJP does not want to respect the constitutional amendment of the Preamble and wants to follow the original, then why have they moved out from the original 'Temple of Democracy', the old Parliament building? Why did they not stay in the original one?" Removing the words 'socialist' and 'secular' is truly a display of BJPs biased mindset, he alleged. "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should stop fooling the people of India with their absurd replies because people know what they are trying to really achieve," Crasto said.

Also Read

'Socialist, secular' in the Preamble to Constitution: All you need to know

Rajasthan elections: BJP suspends Kailash Meghwal over corruption claims

Rajasthan: Union min Meghwal claims Kailash Meghwal will join Congress

New Parliament building explained: Costs, construction, design & more

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

SC to hear pleas on validity of extending reservation to SC/ST on Nov 21

Women's reservation Bill is about removing bias, injustice: DMK's Kanimozhi

Digvijaya accuses MP of diverting public funds for BJP's 'election agenda'

Have been vocal for women's quota since I was MP: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Topics :BJP MLAsBJPConstitutionNCP

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Micron set to break ground for Sanand semiconductor plant on Saturday

NRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul Gandhi

Mizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Smriti Irani's portfolio to abuse Cong, Gandhi family, says KC Venugopal

India should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

Upward revision: OECD raises India's FY24 GDP growth projection to 6.3%

Next Story