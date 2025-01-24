Republic Day 2025: Parade route, timing, tickets and other key details

When India celebrates its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, the country's heart will beat with pride, patriotism, and joy. A magnificent showcase of India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and spirit of unity will commemorate this special day. The Republic Day Parade serves as a reminder of India's transition to a republic and its current dynamic democracy with each march, salute, and show of force.

With new customs, landmarks, and a spirit of patriotism, this year's parade is sure to be a memorable event. The parade at Delhi's Kartavya Path will also feature tableaux of the Union Government's 10 ministries and departments, as well as 16 states and Union Territories.

Republic Day 2025: Theme

The theme for this year's Republic Day is "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,” which honors India's cultural legacy and progress. An important national event, this year's Republic Day Parade is expected to be a spectacular display of India's military power and cultural diversity.

Republic Day 2025 Parade: Key details

1. Start Time: The parade will start at 10:30 AM IST.

2. Ceremonial Events The President of India will arrive at Kartavya Path to supervise the ceremonial march past, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial to start the day.

3. Route

• Starting Point: Rashtrapati Bhavan

• Path: Along Kartavya Path, passing India Gate

• Ending Point: Red Fort.

4. Chief Guest

Prabowo Subianto, the recently elected president of Indonesia, will also lead an Indonesian contingent throughout the festivities and attend the parade this year.

5. Tickets and Passes

Ticket Prices

Unreserved Seats: Rs 20

Reserved Seats: Rs 100.

6. Booking Information

Offline Reservations: Open until January 25, 2025, at 5 designated counters in New Delhi. Typically, the counter is open from 10 AM to 5 PM, though some days may have longer hours.

Tickets can also be purchased directly from the following portal/platform:

aamantran.mod.gov.in

Through the ‘Aamantran’ mobile app. It can be downloaded from Mobile Seva App Store

7. Entry guidelines

Attendee gates will open at 7 AM, and admission will finish at 9 AM. Due to security checks and possible traffic restrictions near Kartavya Path, it is best to come early. Attendees must have legitimate photo ID and their parade ticket or pass for entry.

8. Transportation

Metro Services: On January 26, the Delhi Metro will begin service at 4 AM and offer free trips to those who have a ticket. From metro stations, there will be special shuttle services to the venue of the parade.

9. Parking There will be designated parking spaces available at standard prices; however, parking without permission may result in fines or towing.