SC reserves treasurer post for women lawyers in Bengaluru bar body

Exercising its plenary powers, the Supreme Court on Friday reserved the post of treasurer in Bengaluru advocates association for women lawyers.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution observing the election for the bar body was scheduled on February 2 and the nomination process was over.

"We deem it appropriate to invoke our powers under Article 142 of Constitution and direct as follows - (i) the post of treasurer shall be exclusively earmarked for women candidates," it held.

The court invoked its powers saying it was "high-time" to provide women reservation in different elected bodies of advocates and there were no express provisions in the memorandum and by-laws earmarking seats for women candidates of the association.

The bench directed the high-powered committee constituted to oversee the election and the chief returning officer for the bar body polls to extend the date for inviting nominations and if required, the election to be deferred for a few days.

However, such a decision will be at the discretion of the committee and the chief returning officer, it added.

Also Read

The top court ordered the committee and the returning officer to also consider adequate representation of the women advocates in the governing council of advocates' association of Bengaluru to ensure at least 30 per cent elected members of the council were women candidates with 10 years of practice experience.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by a woman lawyer who sought the implementation of directions of women reservation issued in case of Delhi High Court Bar Association, where the court last year directed for reserving seats for women lawyers including the post of treasurer.

Senior advocate Lakshmy Iyengar, appearing in the matter, requested the bench to relax the 10-year experience criteria to allow more participation from young lawyers in the governing council.

The bench acceded to the request and ordered a similar arrangement -- relaxing 10 years experience criteria -- like the one in Delhi High Court Bar Association elections case should be implemented in the Advocate Association of Bengaluru, which completed its term on December 19.

The top court further issued and sought a response from the Bengaluru advocates association.

The bench observed the Karnataka High Court had noted there was no express provisions in the memorandums and by-laws of Advocate Association Bengaluru for reserving seats for women lawyers and said the apex court, which was dealing with similar issues could pass appropriate orders.

It said there was no legal impediment in providing reservation to women lawyers.

The top court recently directed reserving the treasurer's post and 30 per cent seats for women lawyers in the executive committee of Delhi Sales Tax Bar Association and Delhi Tax Bar Association.

On January 20, the top court directed 33 per cent seats would be reserved for women lawyers in the election of the National Green Tribunal bar association.

The top court in December, last year directed reserving three posts for women lawyers in the DHCBA election. It had also said in the district bar association elections, the post of treasurer plus 30 percent of other executive committee posts should stand reserved for women lawyers (including those already reserved for women).

On September 26 last year, the apex court directed the DHCBA to have the post of treasurer reserved for women, besides another post in the five-member office-bearer body of the association.

"The general body of the bar association shall consider to reserve the post of the treasurer exclusively for the women members of the bar association," it directed.

In addition to reserving the post of treasurer for women members, the general body should also be free to consider the desirability of reserving one more post of the office-bearer for women members of the bar association, it said.

"Similarly, out of the 10 executive members, there shall be at least three women members. The general body may also resolve that out of the three women members of the executive committee, one at least will be a senior designated advocate," the top court previously directed.

On May 2 last year, in an order aimed at increasing the representation of women at the bar, the court had directed a 33 per cent reservation in the executive committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association for women lawyers.