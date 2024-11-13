RG Kar case: Bengal Guv asks for report over Kolkata CP's involvement claim

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday asked for an immediate report from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the RG rape and murder case claimed that he was falsely framed in the matter and alleged that the former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has conspired the whole thing against him.

In a post on X, Raj Bhavan Media Cell said that Governor Bose has urged the state government to look into the matter and inform him of the factual position and the state government's stand on the allegations at the earliest.

"RG Kar rape and murder: Revelations against Vineet Goyal Police Commissioner. Guv asks for an immediate report from CM Mamata Banerjee," Raj Bhavan posted on X.

"In the light of disturbing news carried by the media on November 12, 2024, in connection with the RG Kar alleged rape and murder case, where the key accused Sanjay Roy, after the proceedings in the Sealdah Court on November 11, 2024, has reportedly alleged that 'he was framed by senior police officers, including former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal', HG has urged the state government to look into the matter and inform him the factual position and the state government's stand on the allegations at the earliest," it added.

Earlier, while being taken from the Sealdah Court on Monday after the hearing, Roy from the police van shouted at the reporters, stating that it was the former CP who had conspired and framed him.

He further said that there were other big officers related to this case and that he was also threatened by them.

"I am telling you it was Vineet Goyal (former Kolkata Police Commissioner) who conspired the whole thing (rape and murder of RG Kar Medical College resident doctor) and framed me...They had threatened me and there were other big officers in it," Roy said.

On November 4, Sealdah Court framed charges against Sanjay Roy in connection with the rape and murder case.

The charges were framed under sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita, and the trial took place on Monday.

This case has drawn significant attention due to its serious nature, and the court's decision marks a major step in the legal proceedings against the accused.

In the wake of this shocking incident, junior doctors have called for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take strict action and ensure capital punishment for those responsible.

Meanwhile, on September 17, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was appointed as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Kolkata following the removal of Vineet Kumar Goyal from the position.

The rape and murder incident unfolded on August 9, when the second-year medical student was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has ignited protests across West Bengal, with doctors nationwide expressing solidarity with the junior doctors in Kolkata.