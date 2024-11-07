Vizag man calls Kolkata 'India's dirtiest city', triggers online debate

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A man from Visakhapatnam has started a discussion on the internet after describing Kolkata as "India's dirtiest city" in a post on his trip there on X. His social media post sparked a debate

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
After sharing his experience of visiting the capital of West Bengal, a social media user sparked a discussion on social media on Kolkata's lack of cleanliness. In a series of posts on X, a Vishakhapatnam-based professional designer DS Balaki referred to Kolkata as "the dirtiest city of India". He uploaded multiple pictures of trash in public areas and open drains to support his accusations. 
As he detailed his observations of garbage-strewn streets, open gutters, and food booths set up next to drains in some of the city's busiest locations, DS Balaji called Kolkata the "dirtiest city of India" he had ever visited in a series of tweets.   

Vizag man calls Kolkata 'India's dirtiest city': About the post 

One of his posts featured a picture of a woman selling vegetables next to the road's open drain and a puppy outside a Devi Pandal. He stated, "Sharing my personal experience of the recent visit to the Capital of West Bengal.  The most unhygienic experience I have had in an Indian city." 
He included videos of Bada Bazaar and Sealdah Metro Station in another post in the thread. Locals were eating breakfast from a shop on top of the gutter, but he claimed that the smell of urine and exposed gutters made it difficult for him to breathe.
According to the video and pictures he shared of a vegetable store, the "food you eat is kept in the gutter." He further mentioned that during his two days in Kolkata, he did not eat any healthy food.
Additionally, he attacked the local transportation system, claiming that the cabs were too expensive and did not even drop off 50 metres from the hotel. He also claimed that they harass anyone who does not cooperate. 

Netizens reactions on the Vizag man calls Kolkata 'India's dirtiest city'

His threat on X started a debate, with one individual arguing that Kolkata is still superior to many other cities in spite of these issues. "You will be requested to visit Kolkata Police Station soon." Another user took a jibe. "Actually waiting for that. So finally, the credibility of Kolkata and Kolkata police both get destroyed under the same tweet", DS Balaji replied. One user invited Balaji to Odisha to enjoy the beauty of nature there.
 
First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

