'I was framed': RG Kar case accused frantically shouts from jeep. WATCH

The prime accused in the RG Kar Hospital and College rape-murder case, Sanjoy Roy, was seen frantically asserting his innocence from a police jeep after being presented in a West Bengal court on Monday.

“I have been intimidated and framed. I told the judge that I am innocent, but I was taken away..,” Roy was screaming in Bengali from the window of the jeep while being taken out of the Sealdah court.

Roy, a civic volunteer with the local police, was arrested a day after the body of a junior doctor was found in the seminar hall of the Kolkata-based hospital. The autopsy report revealed that the victim was sexually abused and murdered on the night of August 9 when she was on duty at the premises.

The incident triggered a nationwide protest that continues till this date, with many junior doctors seeking better workplace conditions and enhanced safety measures.

Roy is the sole accused, indicates CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case, had filed a chargesheet in the incident on October 7, which did not mention the charge of gang rape, which was earlier suspected by the victim’s parents. The CBI’s chargesheet indicated that Roy was the sole accused and allegedly committed the crime when the victim had gone to sleep in the hall during her break period.

After his arrest, Roy was also made to undergo a polygraph test. The case is also being heard in the Supreme Court, which took suo moto cognisance as the protests over the incident grew.

Last week, many junior doctors held a rally outside the CBI office in Kolkata, seeking speedy justice in the matter.

Since the incident, junior doctors in Bengal have been organising the ‘cease work’ agitation across the state, refusing to join work until their demands are fulfilled.