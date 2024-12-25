SC approval needed for fresh probe: HC tells RG Kar victim's parents

The Calcutta High Court has advised the parents of the RG Kar Medical College rape-and-murder victim to seek clarification from the Supreme Court and a division bench of the High Court regarding their plea for a fresh probe into the case, according to a report by The Times of India.

The victim’s parents expressed dissatisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) ongoing probe, alleging mishandling of evidence. Their counsel argued in court that much of the evidence had ‘disappeared’ and urged the High Court to order a fresh investigation.

The matter is set to be taken up for hearing on January 15.

CBI’s response

CBI counsel Rajdeep Majumdar informed the court that the agency had submitted three status reports to the Supreme Court following the filing of a chargesheet. He noted that both the Supreme Court and a division bench of the High Court were addressing aspects of the case.

Court’s observations

The High Court, pointing out a ‘lack of judicial discipline’, asked the parents’ counsel to seek clarification from higher judicial authorities before the merits of their plea could be considered. Additionally, the court directed the CBI to be made a party in the matter.

Background of the case

The victim, an on-duty postgraduate trainee doctor, was found dead in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The CBI filed a chargesheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with the local police, alleging that he committed the crime when the victim was asleep in the seminar room.

Additionally, Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Medical College was accused of tampering with evidence, while Abhijit Mondal, officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station, was accused of delaying the filing of the FIR. However, both were granted bail on December 13 by the Sealdah court after the CBI failed to file chargesheets within the 90-day statutory period.