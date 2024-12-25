Himachal celebrates 'White Christmas', but snowfall triggers road closures

As the festive season of Christmas and New Year sets in, Himachal Pradesh has become a hotspot for tourists seeking a winter escape. The state's picturesque hills have turned into a winter wonderland, attracting visitors from across the country. However, the recent snowfall has also led to road disruptions, including closure of key national highways. Popular destinations like Shimla, Manali, Kullu, and Dharamshala are seeing a huge influx of visitors, where snow-covered landscapes are the main attractions. The winter chill has had a significant impact on the tourism industry. Speaking to news agency PTI, MK Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association, said the hotel occupancy in Shimla has surged to over 70 per cent, with a 30 per cent increase in room bookings since the snowfall.

The beautiful scenes of snow-draped streets and hills have been widely shared on social media, prompting even more visitors to flock to the state. With the festive season in full swing, Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a marked rise in footfall as tourists seek to experience its famed winter beauty.

The region is also experiencing a severe cold wave, particularly in the lower hills of Mandi, Una, and Chamba. The Met Department has issued an 'orange' warning for extreme cold in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi, while a 'yellow' warning for dense fog has been issued for parts of the Bhakra Dam reservoir and Balh Valley in Mandi. These weather conditions are expected to last until Thursday, exacerbating the challenges for tourists and locals alike.

Snowfall triggers road disruptions

However, the heavy snowfall has also led to severe disruptions. Over 200 roads, including key national highways, have been closed due to the snow. Popular tourist areas such as Shimla, Kullu, and Manali have been particularly affected, with roads leading to these destinations blocked by snow.

Among the affected highways are those connecting Attari to Leh and Kullu to Kinnaur. Four fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours due to vehicle skidding incidents on icy roads. Several others have sustained minor injuries in similar accidents. The authorities have issued advisories urging tourists to exercise caution and avoid traveling in hazardous conditions.

In addition to road closures and traffic disruptions, power outages have been reported in some areas due to the snow. A total of 356 transformers have stopped functioning, further complicating the situation.

Speaking on the challenges posed by severe weather conditions, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh told PTI that his department is ready to handle the tourist influx. He added that a total of 268 machineries, including two snow blowers, have been deployed to clear the roads.

'Coldplay' in Kashmir too

Kashmir, too, is experiencing harsh winter conditions, with fresh snowfall in the higher reaches and temperatures dropping significantly below freezing.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, while other areas like Pahalgam and Gulmarg reported temperatures even colder. The cold has caused water supply lines to freeze and ice to form on water bodies. The region is currently undergoing 'Chillai-Kalan,' the harshest phase of winter, which is expected to continue until December 31. The Met Department has predicted further temperature drops in the coming days, exacerbating the winter conditions.