Delhi air quality improves to 'very poor' category, Grap-IV measures lifted

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi on Wednesday morning was in the very 'poor category,' an improvement from 'severe' category the day earlier, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At 8 am, the AQI was recorded at 333, down from 401 the same time on Tuesday.

Restrictions under Grap-IV lifted in Delhi

The stringent measures under the stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi were lifted on Tuesday following an improvement in the AQI. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the central body overseeing air quality in Delhi-NCR, issued an official order easing these restrictions. Despite this relaxation, restrictions on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles remain under Grap Stage III, continuing to impact commuters.

The ban on these vehicles was reintroduced on December 16, coinciding with the implementation of Grap stages III and IV amid escalating pollution levels. Earlier in November, Grap Stage-IV measures were first imposed when pollution reached the "severe plus" category. These were eased in early December when air quality showed signs of improvement, and Grap Stage II measures were reinstated.

Vehicle restrictions under Grap-IV

Under Stage-IV, restrictions extend beyond BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel cars, also prohibiting the entry of non-essential BS 4 diesel trucks into Delhi. Exceptions are made for vehicles engaged in essential services, while vehicles powered by alternative fuels like CNG and electricity are exempt.

The ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will continue until GRAP measures are downgraded to Stage 2 or the AQI falls below 400. Notably, private vehicles are included in this restriction; however, exemptions apply to commuters with disabilities during GRAP Stages 3 and 4.

Delhi weather today

The average temperature forecast in Delhi on Wednesday is 20.08 degrees Celsius, with a predicted low of 10.05 degrees Celsius and a high of 22.66 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity stands at 42 per cent, and winds are blowing at a speed of 42 km/h.

On Thursday, Delhi is likely to experience temperatures ranging from a minimum of 15.54 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 23.47 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to drop to 31 per cent.