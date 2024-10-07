RG Kar rape-murder case: CBI files chargesheet, Sanjoy Roy sole accused

Nearly two months after the Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder incident, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed its first chargesheet in the case, which does not mention the charge of gang rape.

Accused Sanjoy Roy was arrested a day after the body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor was recovered from a seminar hall of Kolkata-based RG Kar College and Hospital on August 9. The incident resulted in massive nationwide protests by the doctors’ fraternity that continue to date. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In its chargesheet, the central agency said that Roy, a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime on August 9 when the victim had gone to sleep in the seminar hall. She was on night duty at the hospital when the incident occurred. He had also undergone a polygraph test during interrogation.

The chargesheet was filed before a special court in Kolkata. The case, initially probed by the West Bengal police, was transferred by the Calcutta High Court to the CBI on August 23. The court had lashed out at the police department for lapses in the initial investigation.

Case being heard in Supreme Court

Later, the Supreme Court took a suo moto cognisance of the case. During the hearing on September 9, the top court asked the West Bengal government to produce the challan which was sent along with the dead body for post-mortem.

In the same hearing, the court had directed the agitating junior doctors to resume their duties, setting a 5 pm deadline for September 10.

However, the doctors defied the court order. The protests were briefly halted but resumed again, with Kolkata being the centre of the movement.

Various rallies in support of women's rights and a series of ‘Reclaim the Night’ movements were also organised by people in support of the victim.

The shocking case has resulted in subdued Durga Puja celebrations across West Bengal this year.

(With PTI inputs)