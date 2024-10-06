Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rs 500 cr app scam: Delhi Police summons Rhea, Bharti Singh, her husband

Rs 500 cr app scam: Delhi Police summons Rhea, Bharti Singh, her husband

Police have received over 500 complaints alleging that many social media influencers and YouTubers promoted the HIBOX mobile app and lured people into investing through the app, an officer said

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation
On Friday, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Lakshay Choudhary and Purav Jha were summoned by Delhi Police but none joined the investigations | Photo: Twitter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 6:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa have been sent notices by the Delhi Police to join the probe into a Rs 500-crore app-based fraud, officials said on Saturday, an official said.

Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted the scam involving HIBOX, a mobile application that allegedly lured people into investing money through it with the promise of high returns.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As per complaints, nine social media influencers and YouTubers, including Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Lakshay Choudhary, Adarsh Singh, Saurav Joshi, Abhishek Malhan, Purav Jha, Elvish Yadav and Amit and Dilraj Singh Rawat, promoted the app and lured people into investing money through it.

Rhea Chakraborty was also among those who promoted the app, said the officer privy to the investigation in the matter.

The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the police has sent Rhea, Bharti and her husband notices to join the probe next week, the officer said.

On Friday, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Lakshay Choudhary and Purav Jha were summoned by Delhi Police but none joined the investigations.

More From This Section

10 people killed in flashfloods triggered by heavy rain in Meghalaya

RG Kar case: Junior doctors begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja

Manipur police recover 80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence

Kerala requests Centre to exclude inhabited areas from Periyar buffer zone

Highlights: Protesting junior doctors say will fast unto death over Bengal govt's apathy

Police have received over 500 complaints alleging that many social media influencers and YouTubers promoted the HIBOX mobile app and lured people into investing through the app, the officer said.

The app was launched in February 2024. Over 30,000 people invested money in the app. Through the application, the accused promised guaranteed returns of one to five per cent daily, amounting to 30 to 90 per cent in a month.

The main accused in the scam, Sivaram (30), a Chennai resident, has already been arrested and further investigations are underway, police said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NEET UG row: CBI files third chargesheet against 21 in paper leak case

RG Kar case: Arrested doc Pandey in CBI custody; Ghosh to judicial remand

RG Kar case: CBI grills Sandip Ghosh, police officer Abhijit Mondal

CBI files closure report in NDTV promoters cheating case after 7 yrs probe

1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC to hear Tytler's plea against framing on Nov 29

Topics :CBICentral Bureau of InvestigationScamfrauds

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story