LIVE: Maldives President Muizzu to meet PM Modi today, says India aware of fiscal situation

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that Rs 14,700 crore have been allocated for the development of railways in Madhya Pradesh. "Rs 14,700 crore have been allocated for the development of railways in MP. Right now, five Vande Bharat trains are running in Madhya Pradesh. In the last 10 years, 222 kilometres of new rail lines, 1,200 kilometres of multi-tracking and 707 kilometres of gauge conversion projects have been completed in MP," Vaishnaw said in his virtual address at the event. The railway minister on Sunday virtually flagged off a train service from Jaura to Kailaras in Morena district of MP after the route was converted from narrow gauge to broad gauge.

A massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan on Sunday killed two workers from China and injured at least eight, officials from both countries said. A Chinese Embassy statement said that a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited had been attacked around 11 pm, killing two Chinese and injuring one other. It said there were Pakistani casualties as well.

Ahead of his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu emphasised that Delhi is “fully cognisant” of the island nation’s fiscal situation and will always be ready to “ease the burden” as one of Male’s biggest development partners. Muizzu also stated that Maldives views New Delhi as a "valued partner and friend", and that cooperation will "always be a priority." Relations between the two countries have weathered several hiccups ever since Muizzu ascended to power last November on an ‘India Out’ election plank.