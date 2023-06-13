Home / India News / Rozgar Mela: Govt committed to create employment, says Shripad Naik

Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Tuesday said that the government is committed to create jobs

IANS Panaji
Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik on Tuesday said that the government is committed to create jobs.

Naik made the remarks while distributing the appointment letters to 126 newly recruited candidates in Goa as part of the 6th National Rozgar Mela.

The appointments have been made in various sectors.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of providing 10 lakh jobs, and the Rozgar Mela's are instrumental in achieving this objective," he said.

Naik further said that youth are increasingly focusing on self-employment through startups, with the ease of doing business and availability of loans attracting them to explore entrepreneurial avenues.

As part of their induction process, the newly recruited candidates will also have access to the 'Karmayogi Prarambh', an online training module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. This platform offers more than 400 e-learning courses, enabling the candidates to enhance their skills and knowledge "conveniently and flexibly".

--IANS

sbk/dan/sha

Topics :GovtEmployees Provident FundEmployment

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Next Story