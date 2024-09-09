Rs 300 cr skill training initiative for youth launched by Karnataka govt

Karnataka government on Monday launched 'Nipuna Karnataka' initiative, which aims at harnessing the potential of the state's youth by equipping them with industry-relevant skills. Commenting on the launch, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, Priyank Kharge said, "Nipuna Karnataka is not just an initiative but a commitment to empowering our youth with the skills needed to excel in the IT industry."



According to him, by aligning the training programmes with industry demands and fostering strong public-private partnerships, Karnataka aims to position itself as a global leader in the IT sector, while ensuring that the youth are equipped to succeed both locally and globally.

The initiative, with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, will be implemented in close collaboration with Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KEONICS) and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), ensuring extensive industry outreach and maximising the skilling of Karnataka's youth, Kharge said.

'Nipuna Karnataka' will also collaborate with top IT companies, including Infosys, Wipro, and TCS, for curriculum development, training delivery, internships, and placements, the minister said.

Additionally, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from IT companies will be utilised to support training programmes and infrastructure development, he added.