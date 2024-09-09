Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / India, West facing unemployment while China leads global production: Rahul

India, West facing unemployment while China leads global production: Rahul

He also stressed the need to encourage vocational training to bridge the gap between the business system and the education system and flagged the "ideological capture" of the latter

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
According to the leader of opposition, there is no shortage of skills in India. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Washington
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India, the US and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China isn't as it is dominating global production, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, underscoring the need to focus on manufacturing in India.

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas on Sunday, Gandhi said there is no shortage of skills in India and the country could compete with China if it starts aligning itself for production.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He also stressed the need to encourage vocational training to bridge the gap between the business system and the education system and flagged the "ideological capture" of the latter.

Gandhi is on a four-day unofficial trip to the US during which he will interact with the members of the Indian diaspora and youths with stops in Dallas, Texas and Washington DC. He also plans to meet lawmakers and senior officials of the US government during his visit to Washington DC beginning Monday.

He arrived in Dallas on Saturday night and was welcomed by dozens of members of the Indian-American community led by senior Congress leader Sam Pitroda and president of Indian National Overseas Congress, USA, Mohinder Gilzian.

"The West has an employment problem. India has an employment problem... But many countries in the world don't have an employment problem. China certainly doesn't have an employment problem. Vietnam doesn't have an employment problem," Gandhi said.

"If you look at the United States in the 1940s, 50s and 60s, they were the centre of global production. Anything that was made, (be it) cars, washing machines (or) TVs, all was made in the United States. Production moved from the United States. It went to Korea and it went to Japan. Eventually, it went to China. If you look today, China is dominating global production," he said.

More From This Section

Medic rape-murder: Protesters take to streets demanding justice for victim

News highlights: Congress releases second list of nine candidates for Haryana polls

UP CM inaugurates development projects worth Rs 1,231 cr in Ambedkar Nagar

India overjoyed that its para-athletes have brought home 29 medals: PM Modi

Paralympians make giant strides but await India Inc's leap of faith

The West, America, Europe and India have "given up on the idea of production" and they've handed it to China.

"The act of production creates jobs. What we do, what the Americans do, what the West does, is we organise consumption... India has to think about the act of production and organising production...

"It's not acceptable that India simply says, okay, manufacturing, what you call manufacturing or production is going to be the preserve of the Chinese. It's going to be the preserve of the Vietnamese. It's going to be the preserve of Bangladesh," Gandhi said.

He underlined the need to encourage manufacturing.

"Until we do that, we will face high levels of unemployment. And frankly, it's not sustainable. So, you're going to see that if we carry on down this path of forgetting about manufacturing, you're going to see massive social problems coming in India and in the United States and Europe. The polarisation of our politics is because of this..." he added.

According to the leader of opposition, there is no shortage of skills in India.

"Many people say that India has a problem with skills. I don't think India has a problem with skills. I think... India does not have respect for people who possess skills," he said. Gandhi said there is a need to link the education system with the business system through vocational training.

"Bridging that gap or linking these two systems, skills and education, through vocational training is fundamental. I think currently the huge problem with the education system is the ideological capture, where ideology is being fed through it...," he said.

He said he is convinced that India can take on China if it starts aligning itself for production and starts respecting skills.

"I'm absolutely convinced of it. States like Tamil Nadu have already shown it. It's not that Indian states have not done it. Pune has shown it. Maharashtra has shown it. So, it is being done but it's not being done at the scale and with the coordination that it needs to be done," Gandhi said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Canada's jobless rate at 6.6%, surges past 7-yr high excluding pandemic

US job growth seen picking up in Aug; unemployment rate easing to 4.2%

Premium

Will ELI scheme fix India's jobs crisis? A comprehensive rethink needed

Haryana polls: 46,000 graduates apply for sweeper's job amid job crisis

Odisha's unemployment rate at 3.9%, situation worse in urban areas: Govt

Topics :unemploymentIndiaUSA

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story