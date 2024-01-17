Home / India News / Rs 800-cr heritage corridor project inaugurated around Jagannath temple

Rs 800-cr heritage corridor project inaugurated around Jagannath temple

The project has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the CM said

The pilgrim town of Puri has been decked up with flowers, colourful lights and graffiti for the occasion, they said
Press Trust of India Puri

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Rs 800-crore heritage corridor project around the historic Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa was officially unveiled by Patnaik in presence of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Divyasingha Deb and representatives of around 90 temples and thousands of devotees.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The project has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the CM said.

It includes parking areas, a new bridge and a road to ease pilgrim movement, a pilgrimage centre, restroom facilities, cloakrooms, toilets and other amenities for devotees in and around the Jagannath temple, officials said.

The pilgrim town of Puri has been decked up with flowers, colourful lights and graffiti for the occasion, they said.

Also Read

What is World Heritage Week? Here's all you need to know about the week

With Jagannatha temple corridor, Naveen Patnaik's BJD looks to one-up BJP

Understanding UNESCO World Heritage List, selection and global impact

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

PM Modi dedicates Rs 4,000 crore worth of projects to nation in Kochi

CBI files chargesheet against 5 in Manipur arms-looting case in 2023

India sees single-day rise of 269 new Covid-19 cases, active count declines

78% Indians prefer streaming shows on TV, comedy most watched: Study

Report filed on need of change in law on granting driving licence: Centre

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jagannath TempleNaveen PattnaikOdisha economyOdisha governmentheritage conservation

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story