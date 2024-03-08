Home / India News / RS nomination coming on Women's Day was a double surprise: Sudha Murty

RS nomination coming on Women's Day was a double surprise: Sudha Murty

She said she was pleasantly surprised by the announcement

Sudha Murthy (Photo: Infosys.org)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The announcement of her nomination to the Rajya Sabha was a double surprise as it came on Women's Day, philanthropist and author Sudha Murty said on Friday.

The former Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, the philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Infosys, said that she has never sought the position and had "absolutely no idea" why the government chose to nominate her.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It came on Women's Day and that's a double surprise. I am very happy. I am grateful to our Prime Minister," Murty, who is currently on a visit to Thailand, told PTI over phone.

On her role as a member of the Upper House, the wife of Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said, "I have to see what are the things...what I can do. This is a new area to me. So, I have to first sit and study and then I will be able to do it."

She said she was pleasantly surprised by the announcement.

Also Read

Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM says 'testament to Nari Shakti'

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

It's special as son-in-law of India: Rishi Sunak on visit to Delhi for G20

US client once made Narayana Murthy sleep on box in storeroom, reveals book

Women's day: Indian army to launch 2 sports companies for 'Nari Shakti'

JEE aspirant from Bihar dies by suicide in Kota; sixth incident in 2024

Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha, PM says 'testament to Nari Shakti'

Women make disciplined, long-term investment plans for goals: Study

PM Modi presents 'Most Creative Creator' award to Shraddha, RJ Raunac

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rajya SabhaRajya Sabha electionsInfosys Infosys Ltd

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story