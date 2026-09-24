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SC Collegium recommends 12 additional judges as permanent judges in 4 HCs

The appointments cover the high courts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Gauhati, with five additional judges approved for permanent appointment in Andhra Pradesh

Supreme Court, SC
People gather outside the Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
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The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the appointment of 12 additional judges as permanent judges in the high courts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Gauhati.

The collegium, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna, took the decision at a meeting held on Wednesday.

Five additional judges have been approved for permanent appointment to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

"The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on September 23, has approved the proposals for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh: (i) Shri Justice Maheswara Rao Kuncheam @ Kuncham, (ii) Shri Justice Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar @ T.C.D. Sekhar, (iii) Shri Justice Challa Gunaranjan, (iv) Shri Justice Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma, and (v) Dr. Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao," a statement said.

For the Kerala High Court, the Collegium approved the appointment of Justices P Krishna Kumar, KV Jayakumar, Muralee Krishna S, Jobin Sebastian and PV Balakrishnan as permanent judges.

The collegium also approved the appointment of Justice Subhash Upadhyay, an additional judge, as a permanent judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

In another resolution, it approved the appointment of Justice Kaushik Goswami, an additional judge, as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Supreme CourtAppointment of judgesSC CollegiumHigh CourtJudges' appointmentHC Judges

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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