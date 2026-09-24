SC Collegium recommends 12 additional judges as permanent judges in 4 HCs

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the appointment of 12 additional judges as permanent judges in the high courts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Gauhati.

The collegium, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna, took the decision at a meeting held on Wednesday.

Five additional judges have been approved for permanent appointment to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

"The Supreme Court collegium, in its meeting held on September 23, has approved the proposals for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh: (i) Shri Justice Maheswara Rao Kuncheam @ Kuncham, (ii) Shri Justice Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar @ T.C.D. Sekhar, (iii) Shri Justice Challa Gunaranjan, (iv) Shri Justice Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma, and (v) Dr. Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao," a statement said.