Home / India News / SC declares AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as 'validly elected' Chandigarh mayor

SC declares AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as 'validly elected' Chandigarh mayor

The Supreme Court noted that the eight ballots which were invalidated by Returning Officer Anil Masih were valid

Nandini Singh New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 5:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

In a landmark victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday declared party nominee Kuldeep Kumar as 'validly elected' Mayor of Chandigarh, after directing eight 'invalid' votes to be treated as valid. The court also directed the issuance of a show cause notice to returning officer Anil Masih.

These eight votes were cast in favour of the AAP and were defaced by Masih.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud stated that the votes cast during the polls should be counted again, with Masih's defaced ballots treated as valid.

Chandrachud also stated that the ballot papers on which Masih left markings were those cast in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Kumar.

Reacting to the court's ruling, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the apex court "for saving democracy."

 

On Monday, the Supreme Court expressed concern at the possibility of horse-trading against the backdrop of the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

"What we propose to do is to direct the Deputy Commissioner, who is the prescribed authority, to appoint a fresh returning officer. We will ensure that the returning officer... may be an officer of the state who is not aligned with any political party. The process shall be taken to its logical conclusion from the stage that was reached immediately before the declaration of the result. We will ask the Registrar General of the High Court to nominate a judicial officer to oversee the process of counting the ballots. And let the results be declared on that, disregarding the defusement, which has been made by the returning officer, either in the form of putting any mark or whatever on the ballot papers. Let that be carried out," a bench presided over by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said orally before directing that the ballot papers be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Chandigarh mayor polls: High court issues notices, refuses to stay result

Cheating in broad daylight: Kejriwal reacts to BJP's victory in Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Murder of democracy in Chandigarh Mayor polls: SC on ballot paper row

'Murder of democracy 1st happened in Maharashtra': Sanjay Raut's dig on SC

'DGP said can't arrest Shah Jahan': NCW chief's claim on Sandeshkhali case

India's longest rail tunnel opens in Jammu on Udhampur-Baramula rail link

Andhra CM disburses Rs 78 cr aid under YSR Kalyanamasthu, other schemes

Radisson to open second hotel in Ayodhya with EaseMyTrip, Jeewani Group

Cong hails SC's forest definition order, says INDIA to protect environment

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtChandigarhElectionsAAPBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story