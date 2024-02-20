Radisson to open second hotel in Ayodhya with EaseMyTrip, Jeewani Group

Radisson Hotel Group on Tuesday announced that it will open a 150-room Radisson Blu Hotel in Ayodhya. For this, it will partner with EaseMyTrip and Jeewani Group. It will become operational in 2027.

Th move comes just weeks after Radisson announced that it will make its debut in Ayodhya with Park Inn.

In the announcement, the company said, "The hotel is strategically located within two kilometres of Shri Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. It is at a convenient distance from the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Railway Station and further enjoys excellent road connectivity via National Highway-27."

According to KB Kachru, chairman emeritus and principal advisor (South Asia) at Radisson Hotel Group, the company decided to open another hotel in Ayodhya on the back of the "robust guest demand and positive feedback that underscores the attractiveness of this holy city".

"Ayodhya stands strong as a promising market for Radisson Hotel Group, occupying a significant position in our expansion plans in 2024 and beyond," he said.

Guests will also be able to explore revered religious sites within 2-5 kilometres, such as Hanuman Ghari, Kanak Bhawan, Nageshwarnath Temple, and Treta Ke Thakur.

"Through this collaboration, we aim to provide a world-class hospitality experience for guests visiting Ayodhya with a blend of our expertise in the region," said Dhruv Jeewani, director at Jeewani Hospitality.

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to enhancing hospitality offerings in the city and providing exceptional experiences to travellers," added Nishant Pitti, chief executive officer and co-founder at EaseMyTrip

Radisson had earlier said that it would soon introduce branded hotels in Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.