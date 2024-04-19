SC issues notice to Centre, others on anti-profiteering provisions

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Union government, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, and the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (its functions are taken over by the Competition Commission of India) on a petition challenging the Delhi High Court verdict that upheld the constitutional validity of anti-profiteering provisions filed by a real estate company.

The petition, filed by Swati Reality, states that the High Court erred in failing to appreciate that the impugned provisions under the GST system are ultra vires the Constitution.

Earlier in February, the apex court also issued a notice to the Union government over the same matter in a separate petition.





Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers who argued the case for the real estate player in the Supreme Court, said interestingly the Delhi High Court was in agreement with the submissions of the real estate companies that the methodology adopted by the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) is flawed as in the real estate sector there is no direct correlation between the turnover and the input tax credit availed for a particular period.

Accordingly, in light of this observation by the High Court, it is imperative that even the constitutional validity is decided by the apex court for the real estate players, he said.

NAA was set up in November 2017 to ensure that companies pass on the benefits of input tax credit (ITC) and GST reduction to consumers by way of reduction in prices. The Competition Commission of India has been looking into complaints of profiteering against companies since December 2022.

The Delhi High Court had in January this year upheld the constitutional validity of anti-profiteering provisions.

More than 100 companies, including Hindustan Unilever, Patanjali, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Philips, had filed petitions against the anti-profiteering provisions in the High Court.

The court had held that the provisions pertain to a commensurate reduction of prices when GST rates are reduced or due to input tax credit and hence these provisions are in the public interest. They are in line with legislative powers given under the Constitution, it had ruled.