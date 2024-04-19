Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: What was the voter turnout till 11 am?

This report has been updated.



Voting for Phase 1 of the 18th

Voting for Phase 1 of the 18th Lok Sabha elections started early morning on Friday. The first phase will see 102 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats go to polls, across 17 states and four Union territories (UTs). As polling continues, several states witness significant voter turnout in the initial hours of the morning, with Sikkim crossing 20 per cent by 11 am.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Sikkim

In the northeastern state of Sikkim, where voting is underway for 32 Assembly constituencies and a lone Lok Sabha seat, over 21.2 per cent of the 464,000 registered voters have cast their ballots by 11 am local time.

The polling, which commenced at 7 am, will conclude at 5 pm across 573 polling stations, with stringent security measures in place.

Notable figures such as Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia have exercised their franchise.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Bihar

In Bihar, where elections are underway for four Lok Sabha constituencies, approximately 16.63 per cent of the 7.5 million eligible voters have participated in the electoral process by 11 am.

The polling, which began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, witnessed active participation despite tight security arrangements in sensitive areas.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Nagaland

Nagaland, with its lone Lok Sabha seat at stake, has recorded a voter turnout of 13.51 per cent by 11 am.

Despite calls for abstention from certain groups, voters have turned out to cast their ballots, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressing confidence in the ruling coalition's candidate.



LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Assam

In Assam, where polling is underway for five Lok Sabha seats, a voter turnout of 27.22 per cent has been reported by 11 am.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Manipur

In Manipur, polling is being held for two Lok Sabha seats. Approximately 28.19 per cent of the over 1.544 million eligible voters have cast their votes by 11 am.

Despite sporadic incidents of unrest, polling continues under tight security arrangements.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, where polling is ongoing for five Lok Sabha seats, including the Naxal-hit Gadchiroli-Chimur constituency, a voter turnout of 19.4 per cent has been recorded till 11 am.





LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Arunachal Pradesh Approximately 19 per cent of the total 892,694 voters have cast their votes by 11 am on Friday in Arunachal Pradesh. Polling is taking place for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies. Notable candidates such as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are contesting in these constituencies, with over 9.5 million eligible voters participating in the electoral process.

Technical glitches with electronic voting machines (EVMs) at some polling stations caused delays but were promptly addressed.

Notable early voters include Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Deputy CM Chowna Mein.



LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in West Bengal

A voter turnout of 33.63 per cent was recorded by 11 am in the three Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal where polling is underway in the first phase.

Polling to continue till 6 pm for the Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduars Lok Sabha seats. All three seats are reserved, with specific allocations for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). A total of 37 candidates are contesting in these constituencies.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Around 21.82 per cent of the total 315,148 voters have exercised their franchise till 11 am in Andaman and Nicobar Islands for the lone Lok Sabha seat.

Despite minor EVM glitches, voting has been peaceful. The main contest is between the Congress and the BJP, with a total of 12 candidates in the fray.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Rajasthan

Over 22 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first four hours of polling in 12 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan.



Voting is underway in the first phase for 25 Lok Sabha seats, with 114 candidates in the fray. Tight security arrangements have been implemented to ensure peaceful voting.

LS polls Phase 1: Voter turnout in Meghalaya

The two Lok Sabha seats in Meghalaya witnessed a voter turnout of 33.12 per cent by 11 am. Voting is being conducted at 3,512 polling stations across the state.

Polling began at 7 am in the Shillong and Tura seats, with 10 candidates contesting.

(With inputs from PTI)