SC orders status quo on demolition drive near Krishna Janambhoomi

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others with regard to the demolition drive near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week, the bench said.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered status quo with regard to the demolition drive being carried out by railway authorities to clear alleged illegal constructions near the Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter.

Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week, the bench said.

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Yakub Shah, told the bench that 100 houses have been bulldozed.

There are 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed, he said.

The matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

