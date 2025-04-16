SC slams TS govt for tree felling in Kancha Gachibowli, halts deforestation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heavily came down on the Telangana government for trees falling apart in the Kancha Gachibowli area, next to Hyderabad's central university. “We are only concerned about how so many trees were cut without permission of authorities,” the top court said.

The court observed that the state government should have obtained prior permission if it intended to carry out any construction on the land.

The bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih pressed the urgent need to protect the wildlife affected by deforestation in the area. It directed the wildlife warden of the state to take immediate steps to protect it.

“In the meantime, we direct the Wildlife Warden of Telangana to examine and put into effect immediate steps required to protect wildlife affected on account of deforestation in 100 acres," the court said.

“If you want the chief secretary to be saved from severe action, you have to come out with a plan as to how you would restore those hundred acres,” Justice Gavai responded to senior advocate AM Singhvi, who informed the court that tree felling and construction work in Telangana had been halted.

In an earlier order, the court had directed the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to personally inspect the site and submit its report by April 16, granting the government four weeks to respond to the findings, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

'Temporary prison for officers'

Also Read

In case of non-compliance with its order to immediately halt the deforestation activity in the area., the top court warned authorities that they could face imprisonment.

"If you try to oppose restoration, then temporary prison for your officers. In the meantime, not a single tree will fall there. Have the bulldozers been removed?" the court said.

On April 3, the Supreme Court ordered that, until further notice, no activity of any kind—except for the protection of existing trees—shall be carried out by the state or any authority.

The court took up the matter after it was brought to its attention by senior advocate K Parameshwar, serving as amicus curiae in forest-related cases.

Background on Telangana tree felling case

The case centres around a 400-acre piece of land in Kancha Gachibowli village. The Telangana government plans to auction this land through the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) to build IT infrastructure.

However, this decision has been met with opposition with many people saying the land is actually forest land and part of an eco-sensitive zone. They argue that the area acts like the “lungs” of Hyderabad, helping to keep the city’s air clean.

Students from the nearby University of Hyderabad have strongly opposed the move. In recent days, some of them have even clashed with the police as parts of the land were being cleared.

On April 3, the Supreme Court took up the matter on its own and ordered a halt to any further cutting of trees. The court also asked the State to explain if there was any urgent need to carry out development work in the area, especially if it involved removing trees from the forest land.