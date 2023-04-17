Home / India News / SC stays order asking WB not to file FIRs against ED officers probing scam

SC stays order asking WB not to file FIRs against ED officers probing scam

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwalam, which decided to hear the plea on April 24, also stayed the direction of a single judge bench of the HC

New Delhi
SC stays order asking WB not to file FIRs against ED officers probing scam

Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Calcutta High Court's April 13 order directing the West Bengal police not to lodge any FIR against CBI and Enforcement Directorate officers probing the school jobs-for-bribes scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwalam, which decided to hear the plea on April 24, also stayed the direction of a single judge bench of the high court that TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and Kuntal Ghosh, an accused in the case, can be questioned by the ED and the CBI and such "interrogation should be made soon."

"The petition was in the mentioning list. Dr A M Singhvi has adverted to the contents of the order and the directions passed by which the ED and CBI have been directed to file a report with respect to a probe in connection with a public speech by Abhishek Banerjee. List on April 24, 2023. Till the next date of listing, there shall be stay on all action against petitioner in relation to the directions passed in impugned order," the apex court ordered.

Topics :Calcutta High Court Supreme Court Enforcement Directorate CBI

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

