SC to hear online gaming firms' urgent plea for interim relief on GST

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday the urgent petitions filed by online gaming companies seeking a stay on Goods and Services Tax (GST) demands and related proceedings.

This comes amid concerns that the final hearing on the constitutional validity of the GST imposed on these companies may take considerable time, potentially resulting in adverse actions such as tax recoveries, freezing of bank accounts, and the issuance of summons.

"The online gaming companies are hopeful that the court will grant some form of interim relief to ensure their operations remain uninterrupted and to protect them from unnecessary hardships while awaiting a final resolution. The companies look to the court for protection from potential disruptions during this critical period," said Abhishek Rastogi, founder of Rastogi Chambers.

Many businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy or closure, Rastogi said, adding that over two dozen petitions have been filed before the apex court challenging the GST Council's decision to impose a 28 per cent tax on online gaming companies from October 1, 2023.

In July 2023, during its 50th meeting, the GST Council categorized online games—both skill-based and chance-based—under the 28 per cent GST slab. This new tax rate, effective from October 1, 2023, replaced the previous 18 per cent rate for skill-based games. In December 2023, the Rajya Sabha was informed that online gaming companies received 71 show-cause notices for GST evasion amounting to ₹1.12 trillion for the fiscal year 2022-23 and the first seven months of 2023-24.

The GST controversy primarily revolves around the classification of online gaming services, which determines the applicable tax rate. The dispute centres on whether the correct rate should be 18 per cent, generally applied to services, or 28 per cent, levied on betting, gambling, and similar activities. This classification issue has significant financial implications for the gaming industry, as the higher tax rate would substantially increase their tax liability.

Also Read

Additionally, the valuation of these services for GST purposes is another critical issue. A key question is whether GST should be levied only on the revenue earned by gaming companies—typically their platform fees or commissions—or on the total amount contributed by players as pool money. Taxing the entire pool amount at a higher rate would result in a significantly larger tax burden, potentially impacting the viability of these businesses.

"Gaming companies argue that applying GST on the total pool amount, rather than their actual earnings, leads to disproportionate taxation, stifling growth and innovation in the sector. Consequently, they have sought judicial intervention to resolve these issues and provide much-needed clarity on the tax treatment of their operations," Rastogi added.