Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 2023 Delhi floods forecast inaccurate due to Yamuna congestion: Govt to NGT

2023 Delhi floods forecast inaccurate due to Yamuna congestion: Govt to NGT

In 2023, Delhi witnessed one of its worst flood-like situations in several pockets due to heavy rains and over 25,000 people were evacuated from inundated areas

Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna, Water pollution
A committee headed by the CWCs chairperson suggested the departments concerned in Delhi to take corrective measures for the future. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Centre has informed the National Green Tribunal the 2023 flood forecast by the Central Water Commission was inaccurate due to the congestion in River Yamuna between Wazirabad and Okhla barrages.

The green body had taken a suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report and sought a response of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), Central Water Commission (CWC) and others over the failure of the commission to predict Delhi witnessing its worst floods in 2023.

In 2023, Delhi witnessed one of its worst flood-like situations in several pockets due to heavy rains and over 25,000 people were evacuated from inundated areas.

The reply filed by the MoJS and CWC on January 4 said the high discharge downstream of Hathnikund Barrage created a flood situation in River Yamuna near Delhi.

"Due to this, the flow of the Delhi Railway Bridge (DRB) site increased continuously and crossed the previous high flow level (HFL) of 207.49 metre at 13:00 (1 pm) hrs on July 12, 2023, and achieved the highest peak water level of 208.66 metre at 18:00 (6pm) hrs on July 13," it said.

The flood forecast, it said, required the water channel to be in a "free flow state" and changes in flow conditions upstream and downstream of the flood forecasting station could "compromise" accuracy.

It said the free flowing conditions did not exist between Wazirabad and Okhla barrages because of the non-opening of all the gates of ITO Barrage, the formation of islands of silt deposits, trees in the river's course and muck disposal at various locations due to bridge construction activities across the river.

Also Read

Ropeway across Yamuna? Delhi L-G VK Saxena asks DDA to survey sites

Amid toxic air, Delhi hit by water shortage; key areas to face disruptions

Fecal coliform levels in Yamuna continue to soar in Delhi

Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'severe plus' category, Grap 4 kicks in

Shehzad Poonawalla accuses AAP's Delhi govt of 'anti-Sanatan mindset'

"All these factors resulted in congestion in the river in Delhi reach and if the free flow condition of the channel is compromised, then, the forecast issued will not match with the actual forecast," the reply said.

A committee headed by the CWCs chairperson suggested the departments concerned in Delhi to take corrective measures for the future, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Aiming to produce 5 mn tonnes of Green Hydrogen by 2030, says PM Modi

Does below-average intelligence mean no right to motherhood, asks Bombay HC

Elgar Parishad-Maoist case: HC grants bail to Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale

Maha Kumbh 2025: Top 10 travel destinations to explore in Prayagraj

Karnataka HC strikes down central rules on green energy open access

Topics :Yamuna riverngtFloods

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story