Science and dharma differ in method, not purpose: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Science had historically 'kept distance' from dharma due to the assumption that it had no place in scientific inquiry, he said and described such a stand as fundamentally incorrect

According to Bhagwat, the only difference between science and spirituality lies in methodology, as both aim at the same ultimate goal (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Tirupati
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said there was no conflict between science and dharma, and asserted that ultimately all seek the same truth through different paths.

Addressing the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan here, Bhagwat said dharma was often misunderstood as religion, whereas it was actually the "science governing the functioning of creation".

Dharma is not religion. It is the law by which creation runs. Whether one accepts it or not, no one can function outside it, he said, noting that imbalance in dharma leads to destruction.

Science had historically "kept distance" from dharma due to the assumption that it had no place in scientific inquiry, he said and described such a stand as fundamentally incorrect.

According to Bhagwat, the only difference between science and spirituality lies in methodology, as both aim at the same ultimate goal.

There is no conflict between science and dharma or spirituality. The methodologies may differ, but the destination is the sameknowing the truth, he remarked.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

